Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $105,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,113,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,752,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $315.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $266.75 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

