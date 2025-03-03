Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $957,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,811,417.84. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $349.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

