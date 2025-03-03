Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 1,555 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 119.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 20.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,329,000 after purchasing an additional 855,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,391,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,031,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,171,000 after purchasing an additional 722,963 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,051,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 990,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,610,000 after purchasing an additional 256,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.75 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

