Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $128.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.38. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.95 and a twelve month high of $150.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

