Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 96 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hess were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $3,117,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $2,274,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in Hess by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hess by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hess by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,767,000 after buying an additional 208,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.60.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $149.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

