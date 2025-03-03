Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Parks! America Price Performance
PRKA traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 38,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Parks! America has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
Parks! America Company Profile
