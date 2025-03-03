Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PRKA traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 38,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Parks! America has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

