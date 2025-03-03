Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX) Stake Lessened by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,806 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 7.08% of Panagram AAA CLO ETF worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Panagram AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,509,000.

Panagram AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLOX opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. Panagram AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

Panagram AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Panagram AAA CLO ETF (CLOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations rated AAA and of any maturity. CLOX was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by Panagram.

