Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,233,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,062 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $84.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.64, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.
In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. The trade was a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 18,537 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,896,705.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 493,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,491,748.08. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,689,783 shares of company stock worth $475,417,043. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
