Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,233,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,062 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $84.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.64, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. The trade was a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 18,537 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,896,705.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 493,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,491,748.08. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,689,783 shares of company stock worth $475,417,043. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.