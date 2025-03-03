Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 33,724 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 33,724 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $308.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.06 and its 200 day moving average is $295.44. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.