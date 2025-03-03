Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Makes New $150,000 Investment in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 17.0% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the third quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 88,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $875,326.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,395,183 shares in the company, valued at $103,328,119.02. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 1.0 %

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GTX opened at $9.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.15. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

