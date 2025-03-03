Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $212.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

