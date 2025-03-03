Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Acquires 3,404 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. North American Construction Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.25% of North American Construction Group worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,154,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after buying an additional 285,225 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,709,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,981,000 after purchasing an additional 639,857 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,291,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 137,327 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,177,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 480,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,057,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 71,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $17.59 on Monday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $488.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.43.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

NOA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. CIBC raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

