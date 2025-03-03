Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,154 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.33% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $29,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 438.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 328,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF opened at $39.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

