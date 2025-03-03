Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the January 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

OXBDF remained flat at $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.