Owens Corning’s (OC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock opened at $155.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $148.78 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.92.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,336,265.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. This represents a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 147.4% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

