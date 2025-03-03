Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in February

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Orion Oyj Trading Up 4.1 %

ORINY traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. Orion Oyj has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.25.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $463.41 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Oyj will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Orion Oyj to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

