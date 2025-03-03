Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $576,000 Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DaVita were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 659.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after buying an additional 154,061 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 731.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 123,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 108,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,846,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 27.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,395,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $9,371,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $147.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.70 and a twelve month high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

