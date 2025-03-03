Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $311,000 Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,452,000 after acquiring an additional 351,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 140,690 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 151,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 116,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 93,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,629 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $61,934.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,679 over the last 90 days. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 3.4 %

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

