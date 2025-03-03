Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,700 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,738 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 539,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $24.83 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.46%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

