Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 151.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

CPK stock opened at $126.70 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $98.32 and a 1 year high of $134.20. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average of $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.