Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $929.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,649 shares in the company, valued at $343,391.65. The trade was a 16.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

