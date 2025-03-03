Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,204,000 after acquiring an additional 599,589 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4,432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 180.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 199,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH opened at $33.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

