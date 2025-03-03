Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $413,954.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,030 shares in the company, valued at $79,064,227.60. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $147,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,445. The trade was a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,269 shares of company stock worth $34,053,879 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $118.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day moving average is $128.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

