Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 30,839 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,839 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,744,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,554,000 after purchasing an additional 227,203 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,181,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,185 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,969,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,251,000 after acquiring an additional 307,791 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,465,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $998,055.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,095.04. The trade was a 26.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $747,261.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,372,521.19. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,662,800. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $65.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.