Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 390.6% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Shares of MCHP opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.00%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

