Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,097 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,697,000 after buying an additional 10,910,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

CTAS stock opened at $207.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

