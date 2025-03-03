Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,915,000 after acquiring an additional 659,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,634,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,726,000 after purchasing an additional 117,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,869 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,348,000 after buying an additional 173,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $88.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

