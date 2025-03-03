Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 119 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Get Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.