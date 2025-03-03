Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,659,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $9.51.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.