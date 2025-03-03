Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 61.5% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 1.1 %

General Mills stock opened at $60.62 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

