Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 90,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,251,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $260.03 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.16 and its 200 day moving average is $255.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

