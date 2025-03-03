Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 78,993 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,993 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of Aspen Aerogels worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 263.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6,923.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $622.98 million, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Aspen Aerogels

About Aspen Aerogels

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.