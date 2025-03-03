Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 642 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $161.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.75. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.71 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

