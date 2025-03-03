Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNET. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.91.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TNET. TD Cowen cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $94,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,975.12. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,695.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $833,436. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

