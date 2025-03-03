Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Credicorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at $58,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAP. Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Credicorp Trading Up 0.6 %

BAP opened at $182.72 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.14.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

