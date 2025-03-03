Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $120.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.35. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $124.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

