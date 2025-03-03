Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 9,082.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WES. UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.85%.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.