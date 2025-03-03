Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cavco Industries worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $524.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.35. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.31, for a total value of $62,913.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,056.16. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jack S. Brandom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,688. This trade represents a 45.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,172 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

