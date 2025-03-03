Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,530. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.82.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $185.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $257.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.12.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

