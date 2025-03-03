Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total transaction of $749,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,661.60. This trade represents a 29.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,470 shares of company stock worth $2,010,238. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $184.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.56 and a 200 day moving average of $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.75 and a 52 week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. Stephens cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.73.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

