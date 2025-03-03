ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $72.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

ONE Gas stock opened at $75.05 on Monday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3,620.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

