OceanaGold Co. (OCANF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $2.68 on Monday. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.