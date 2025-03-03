Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.33 and last traded at $48.55. 4,437,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 10,528,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $54.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 763,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

