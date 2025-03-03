Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 529 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 178.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $365.61 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $480.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LULU. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

