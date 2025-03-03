Nwam LLC Acquires 5,450 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.07. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

