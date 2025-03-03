Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Short Interest Down 26.8% in February

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPI opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

