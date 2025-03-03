Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the January 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,313.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE NXC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

