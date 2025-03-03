Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the January 31st total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,083,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.59. 302,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,662. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

