Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Director Sells $533,120.00 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $232,288. This trade represents a 69.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.44. 4,538,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $79.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $9,809,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $2,172,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

