Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Director Sells $533,120.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2025

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNXGet Free Report) Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $232,288. This trade represents a 69.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.44. 4,538,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $79.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $9,809,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $2,172,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

