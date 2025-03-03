Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Benjamin R. Davies Sells 464 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $213,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,883.75. The trade was a 65.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NOC stock traded up $11.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $473.57. 1,255,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,996. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $418.60 and a 12-month high of $555.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.08%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 17.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $574.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

